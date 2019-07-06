This afternoon the Government is expected to make an announcement about a disability law that has been described as a "shame on society" and overhaul its policy on paying families who care for their disabled loved ones. Health reporter Emma Russell looks at the reason for change.

Every morning Geoff Wales would wake at the crack of dawn - often distressed.

After resting her eyes for less than four hours in the neighbouring room, his wife Marilyn would rush to his side.

Their morning routine was well-practised. She would get him breakfast, make sure he took his medicine and wash

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marilyn and Geoff's story

Change is coming

A rapidly growing ageing population:

Jill and Sydney's story

Emotional toll on unpaid carers