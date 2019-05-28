Police have issued a warrant to arrest a Rotorua fashion designer after he failed to show up in court today facing family harm charges.

Kharl William Wirepa, 27, was supposed to make his first appearance in the Rotorua Registrar's Court this morning facing three charges.

They included that on May 9 he allegedly assaulted a woman he was in a family relationship with and intentionally damaged household items belonging to the same woman on the same date. He also faces a charge of breaching bail on May 9.

The registrar showed Prosecuting Sergeant Steve Coleman a letter Wirepa had written to the court asking for an adjournment but Coleman didn't accept the letter and instead sought a warrant.