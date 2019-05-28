Canterbury Police are seeking information in regards to two stolen vehicles involved in a number of incidents before being discovered abandoned and set alight.

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage of a stolen 4x4 light blue vehicle with a large LED light bar on the front bull-bars.

The vehicle was involved in a number of incidents throughout the Ashburton area last Friday morning, including the robbery of a service station.

"The occupant of the vehicle broke into the service station using a sledgehammer and took a number of items," police said in a statement.

"A security guard's vehicle was rammed after attempting to follow."

The criminal then proceeded towards Mayfield, where a police patrol car disrupted the offender committing a second burglary.

However, after attempting to also chase the stolen 4x4 the police car was rammed, causing significant damage.

"The stolen vehicle was found alight in the Mt Somers area," police said.

"The man was later seen again in a second stolen vehicle near Christchurch airport, where it avoided Police spikes.

"Police followed the vehicle for a short time however abandoned it due to the manner of driving. It was later found alight in Bryndwr."

A third vehicle was then pulled over by police on Gloucester St and a 42-year-old man, who is assisting police, was taken into custody on other matters.

Members of the public who might have information which could assist police are asked to please get in touch.

Information can be passed onto Detective Clare of the Ashburton Police on 021 191 1568 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.