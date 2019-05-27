A truck has been cleared from the middle of Auckland's Southern Motorway more than an hour after it broke down.

The vehicle was in the left southbound lane before the Highbrook Drive off-ramp, video from the NZ Transport Agency shows.



The exit-only left lane is still available. NZTA is asking motorists to merge with care to get past the truck and expect some delays.

UPDATE 7:45AM

This breakdown now towed clear of lanes. Please allow extra time as congestion from Ellerslie to Highbrook eases. ^TPhttps://t.co/DxzaiQWoQr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 27, 2019

Elsewhere on Auckland's motorways, traffic is heavy for traffic approaching the Harbour Bridge from the north, between Oteha Valley Rd and Tristram Ave.

Northbound traffic is heavy from Papakura, while southbound traffic on SH16 is heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd.

