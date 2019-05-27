State Highway 57 in Levin remains closed following a crash between two vehicles which took place around 6.15pm.

NZ Transport Agency said the incident blocked SH57 with the intersection of Queen St and the road will remain closed for the time being.

A police spokesman said they first received a report of the crash at 6.13pm and are still on the scene over two hours later.

Three people were thought to be trapped initially and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene, however, injuries are unknown.

Meanwhile, a separate rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene of a crash near Russell in the Bay of Islands this evening.

The incident took place at 6.43pm on Manawaora Rd, the police spokesman said.

St John reports two patients were transported to Northland Base Hospital, one in a critical condition and the other minor.