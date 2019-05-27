A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a security guard at a South Auckland IRD this afternoon.

One witness told the Herald a woman guarding the Manukau centre had been kicked and punched during an assault.

An IRD spokeswoman said there had been an incident between a customer and an on-site security guard.

"The female security guard is shaken by the incident in which she was pushed to the ground," she said.

"She is being cared for by IR staff. All staff and customers on site at the time will be offered help and support after the incident."

Police received a report of a male acting in a "disorderly manner" on Osterley Way, Manukau, before 3pm.

​​

When police arrived it became apparent that a person had been assaulted, a police spokesman said.

"The person received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment," he said.

"A man was located by police in the nearby area and is currently in custody in relation to this incident."