A Hibiscus Coast larrikin is public enemy number one after they tore up the field of Edith Hopper Park overnight by skidding on it.

No weekend sport had to be cancelled due to the ripped up surface because the Manly-based park is a practice field but locals are disgusted.

Auckland Council and the police were both informed of the damage this morning caused by a vehicle performing big, twisting skids on the field.

One man posted photos of the park to the Hibiscus Coast Facebook page in an attempt to try to find the perpetrator.

Advertisement

"This really pisses me off, so many people young and old use this ground every week and some little *bleeps* think it's okay for a bit of a rush to do this," he said.

"There needs to be some consequence for the people who have done this!"

A vehicle skidding on the field tore-up the turf. Photo / Supplied

More than 500 people have reacted to the Facebook post, which has also received more than 160 comments.

"God there are some really useless pricks out there with little better to do with their time other than wreck things for everyone else," a disgruntled user said.

"Catch em and padlock them to a post with a sign stating what they did for a day on the [weekend] ... that will soon stop this damage of public property," said another.

"And they seriously think doing this is 'cool'. What selfish, disrespectful losers!" one woman wrote.

Auckland Council head of operational management and maintenance community facilities Agnes McCormack said contractors will inspect the park tomorrow.

"Thankfully due to the dry weather at present the damage appears to have only been on the surface rather than causing deep ruts which would require more extensive work to repair," she said.

Police are investigating the incident. Photo / Supplied

"Our contractors will go to the site tomorrow, assess the damage and commence repairs as required."

McCormack said police were notified this morning and the council will work alongside them to help catch those responsible.

Police confirmed to the Herald a report had been lodged and they were investigating the incident.