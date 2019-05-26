Eastern Bay of Plenty police are seeking further information from the Ōpōtiki community after a violent robbery in the town this week.

Shortly before 10am on Thursday, a man was the victim of an aggravated robbery outside his business on Richard St.

He suffered a broken arm and bruising and swelling to his face.

On Friday police arrested a 33-year-old Ōpōtiki man and charged him with aggravated robbery.

He is due to appear in Whakatane District Court on Wednesday this week.

Eastern Bay of Plenty police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened.

"We are very grateful to the local community who have provided valuable information which has allowed us to progress this investigation in a positive manner," Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas said.

Police are appealing for any further information from the community who may have seen or heard anything in relation to this incident.

Please call Whakatane police on (07) 308 5255 and ask for a member of CIB, quoting file reference number 190523/2820.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.