A man has been injured after a car crashed into a barrier on Vaughan Rd about 3pm.

Emergency services are at the scene and a man has been handcuffed and taken into police custody near the crash scene.

A man has suffered injuries but it was unclear yet how serious they were, a police spokeswoman said.

St John Ambulance has also been called to the crash.

A reporter at the scene said a man wearing gang colours is in handcuffs on the ground near the crash scene.

A person driving past the crash told the Rotorua Daily Post it appeared the vehicle involved had crashed into a barrier on the side of the road, near the intersection with Tennyson Dr.

A tow truck arrived at the scene and took away the crashed vehicle.