Two people have died in a spate of serious accidents across New Zealand tonight, that have also left several others with serious injuries.

One person has died after two vehicles collided shortly after 8pm on Culverden Road (SH7), about 2km north of the Hurunui Hotel, in the Hurunui District, Canterbury.

Police confirmed in a statement one person has died and another taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Diversions are in place around the scene at Long Plantation Rd and Balmoral Station Rd.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Elsewhere, a motorcyclist has died following a crash with a ute in Pukekohe, Auckland, around 8:20pm this evening.

The crash occurred on Helvetia Road, and the road is currently closed with diversions in place at Gun Club and Birdwood Rds.

The road will be closed for a number of hours while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene, police said in a statement.

Another crash in the South Auckland suburb of Red Hill has left two people with minor injuries.

The crash occurred at 9:50pm on Fairdale Ave, and involved a car colliding with a lamp post.

In the New Plymouth suburb of Whalers Gate, a crash between a van and ute has left one person with serious injuries.

The crash happened about 9.10pm on Barrett Rd, and it is believed one of the vehicles involved was parked.

Police, St John Ambulance and the Fire Service are at the crash scene.

Diversions are in place at Karamea St, Whalers Gate.