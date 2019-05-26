

More police, greater support for victims of crime, extra funding for rehabilitation services offenders with mental health and addiction issues, and a new Tauranga courthouse, including a criminal High Court registry.

This is just a few of the wishes which will mean an improved criminal justice system, according to some locals working in the justice sector.

Senior barrister Rita Nabney, the Tauranga representative on the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Law Society, said she was concerned about the growing numbers of people appearing before the courts with serious mental health issues.

"It's a massive drain on our criminal justice system, including a huge drain on the time of our judges, police, lawyers, court staff and our prisons, when it's clearly a mental health issue rather than a criminal one," she said.

Nabney said she wanted to see the Government invest in more in mental health facilities to ensure unwell people get the help they need rather than being locked up.

"We also urgently need a specialised residential rehabilitation facility in Tauranga for people with drug addictions, particularly those addicted to methamphetamine."

Given the significant number of murder and serious violence cases before the courts, Tauranga needs its own High Court as currently, jury trials have to be heard in Rotorua or Hamilton.

Tauranga's Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett said Tauranga needs a new courthouse, including a High Court Registry.

"The present building has not been fit for purpose for some time and requires a commitment not only to address many issues with the building but to accommodate the growing demand on it," Pollett said.

Tauranga's Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett said Tauranga needs a new courthouse, including a High Court Registry. Photo/File.

With High Court jury trials having to be conducted in Rotorua or Hamilton, the travel for complainants and witnesses places additional pressure on them, she said.

"A consistent theme we see in the crime and justice sector is offending driven by either drug addiction and/or mental health, and a focus on increased funding in this area is also needed," Pollett said.

Tauranga's Sensible Sentencing Trust spokesman Ken Evans said more money was needed to stamp out organised crime and family violence and also support the victims of crime.

"We also need to have enough police to protect people from becoming victims of crime and enable police to have the time to investigate reported crimes on their busy caseload.

"The clearance rate of some crimes such as thefts and burglaries is very low," he said.

Evans also wants the Government to hold a public referendum on the liberalisation of the country's drug laws.

Sexual abuse victims' advocate Louise Nicholas said her wish had been granted by the Government's announcement of $200 million over four years for initiatives aimed at preventing family and sexual violence.