Every year one million New Zealanders are affected by family or sexual violence.

It's a shocking number, and one that both the Government and private groups seem determined to bring down.

The Government has just pledged to spend $320 million on initiatives aimed at preventing family and sexual violence, and breaking the cycle of violence.

The pre-Budget announcement is, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern the largest ever Government spend on family and sexual violence and support services.

Meanwhile, new research from Women's Refuge reveals a huge number of women delay leaving abusive relationships because they fear what will happen to their pets.

The first Pet Refuge is now being set up, removing one of the barriers to people escaping domestic violence.

But are these moves enough when the problem is so entrenched in New Zealand?

For the latest Front Page podcast I talked to Herald political journalist Jason Walls, and senior crime reporter Anna Leask.

For the interview, watch the video.

