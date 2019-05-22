Napier mayor Bill Dalton is smiling in the first photo released of him since he suffered a stroke last month.

Dalton's family said in a statement released today that his medical condition continues to improve.



"His focus is now on rehabilitation and he is working extremely hard on this in Hawke's Bay Hospital's rehabilitation unit," they said.

Dalton was initially in critical condition in hospital for several days, before starting to improve.

United States Ambassador Scott Brown and his wife Gail saw Mayor Dalton and his wife Shirley at Hawke's Bay Hospital today, while they were visiting the region. Photo / Supplied

In the Hawke's Bay District Health Board statement, Dalton's wife and family said they wished to thank the community, once again, for their love and support since he'd become unwell.

"We want to particularly thank staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital for the excellent care they have provided, and for weathering the deluge of 'dad' jokes from Bill.

"Bill continues to follow Napier issues closely, but rightly so, his focus at this time is on his rehabilitation. "

He does not have a return to work date at this time.

Napier Mayor Bill Dalton faces a long recovery after suffering a stroke. Photo / File

Dalton confirmed earlier this year he was planning to stand down at this year's local body election, which is in October, after serving two terms as mayor and another two as a councillor.

Deputy Mayor Faye White has taken on the role of Acting Mayor, and will remain in the role while he recovers.

Following the stroke, social media was flooded with messages of support for the mayor, some expressing that while they held different political opinions, they still wished him a speedy recovery.