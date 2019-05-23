The mastermind behind Game of Thrones suggests Rotorua change its name to Middle Earth after proclaiming his love of the Land of the Long White Cloud.

George RR Martin is the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the fantasy series which was turned into the television series Game of Thrones.

Air New Zealand invited Martin to New Zealand "on us" to finish the remaining novels in the series.

"We've noticed that between red carpets and talk show interviews, you're having a bit of trouble finishing your next book, The Winds of Winter," the video says.

"Fortunately, we've got the perfect solution... an epic trip to New Zealand, on us."

Martin responded via his blog by proclaiming his love for New Zealand: "You don't need to convince me."

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Preview. /HBO

And a trip through Rotorua would be on the cards if the book, The Winds of Winter, was not finished.

"You have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulphuric acid, until I'm done," he said.

"Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I'll be fine."

Hobbiton Movie Set. Photo / File

The fantasy writer had already been to New Zealand and, to no surprise, Hobbiton and Mordor was something he checked off his bucket list.

"From Rotorua, I took a helicopter out to White Island, with its boiling mud pools and lovely lake of sulphuric acid," he said.

Martin had delved into New Zealand culture on his last visit and said he had been to a few hangi and attempted to do the haka.

Aerial view of White Island. Photo / File

Air New Zealand general manager global brand and content marketing Jodi Williams said the airline was ecstatic to see a blog post from Martin in response to the invitation.

"We're stoked to hear George R.R. Martin got our message and loves New Zealand as much as we do," she said.

Martin has already planned his next trip to New Zealand for the World Science Fiction Convention next winter where he will be a toastmaster for the Hugo Awards.

The convention is a key event on the science fiction and fantasy calendar which attracts writers, fans and artists from around the world.

It will be hosted in Wellington from July 29 to August 2 next year.