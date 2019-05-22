Powerball First Division has been won tonight for the ninth time this year, by a MyLotto player from Auckland who bagged $9.2 million.

$9 million of the winnings came from Powerball, and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Earlier this month, a player from Taipa in Northland won $5.5 million in Powerball First Division and planned on giving back to the community with his winnings.

Meanwhile, four other Lotto players from Hastings, Napier, Christchurch and Ashburton will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 from First Division.

Tonight's winning numbers were 02, 03, 12, 14, 16, 28, bonus 07 and Powerball 07.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over and will be worth a cool $300,000 on Saturday night.

The Strike numbers were 16, 03, 12 and 28.

Players are advised to phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.