Two brazen thieves have been caught on CCTV breaking into a man's property before taking off with his caravan.

Wainoni resident Bevan Allington posted security footage online showing two men breaking through his gate, hooking up the caravan to their car and driving away.

Allington says the incident happened the morning of Thursday May 16, with thieves cutting through the padlocked gate before removing the towbar lock.

He said the theft was all over in 20 minutes.

Advertisement

Two brazen thieves have been caught on CCTV breaking into a man's property before taking off with his caravan. Photo / Bevan Allington / Facebook

Two brazen thieves have been caught on CCTV breaking into a man's property before taking off with his caravan. Photo / Bevan Allington / Facebook

"Hey guys today my caravan was stolen at 11.20am on Pages Rd. They cut padlocked gate and removed towbar lock, backed car up drive and were away within 20 mins.

"Lock away caravans, trailers, boats if possible out of sight. No amount of locking will stop determined thefts. If anyone has any info please inform Chch police Asap.

"The car was around 2006 Toyota Caldina black wheels and tinted windows, if you know this car or see it please try get a photo with the rego and contact police."

The caravan is a white Zephyr, blue pinstripes and the registration plate 70EDU.

Hey guys today my caravan was stolen at 1120am on pages road. They cut padlocked gate and removed towbar lock, backed... Posted by Bevan Allington on Thursday, 16 May 2019

Along with the caravan, a barbeque, two gas bottles, a generator, 12 volt power inverter, fishing rods, camp chairs and a folding table were stolen during the heist.

Police have received a report about the stolen caravan, although it has not yet been located.

Allington's video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.