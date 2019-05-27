Police were set to lay criminal charges against a prominent New Zealand sportsman in relation to an international drug importation and supply conspiracy.

However, they felt they did not have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

The decision came in the case of Tevita Fangupo, Tevita Kulu and Toni Finau, who were on trial in the High Court at Auckland this month.

The trio faced dozens of charges after being accused of the importation and supply of methamphetamine and cocaine, and charged with the conspiracy to supply the drugs.

Advertisement

Today, a jury returned its verdicts for the men.

Before the verdicts were heard Justice Mathew Downs acknowledged supporters of the defendants who were in court for much of the trial.

He reminded them that verdicts were taken "in silence" and anyone who disturbed the court would be removed.

Fangupo was found guilty on multiple charges of importing and attempting to import methamphetamine, conspiring to import methamphetamine, and importing cocaine

He was acquitted on two charges of importing meth and one of conspiring to import the drug.

The jury found Kulu guilty on all but two of the charges he was facing including multiple counts of importing meth, conspiring to import meth, attempting to import meth, supplying and offering to supply meth, and importing cocaine.

He was acquitted on two charges of conspiring to import meth.

Finau was found guilty of multiple counts for importing methamphetamine and cocaine, supplying methamphetamine and conspiring to supply methamphetamine.

Tevita Fangupo. Photo / Supplied

The trio - who all stood in the dock flanked by security staff during the reading of the verdicts - were all remanded in custody until sentencing on July 30.

They had earlier pleaded guilty to firearms charges.

Fangupo was also charged over the kidnapping and killing of Thai woman Jindarat Prutsiriporn. He was, however, the only man found not guilty of her kidnapping or manslaughter, which was orchestrated by a Cambodian man with the help of the Head Hunters gang.

Early in the trial the Crown named the sports star in court and alleged he was linked to the offending.

Despite that allegation he was not, and has not since been charged.

He has been granted interim name suppression.

The Herald has learned that after an extensive investigation, police considered charging the sports star alongside Fangupo, Kulu and Finau.

However, it was decided they did not have enough evidence to meet the threshold under the Solicitor-General's prosecution guidelines.

Under the Solicitor-General's prosecution guidelines police must have enough credible evidence for there to a "reasonable prospect" a jury will convict.

It is understood, however, that the police inquiries over the sports star's alleged involvement in the drug conspiracy were extensive.

A legal source told the Herald there was no suggestion police had been dissuaded from charging the man because of his celebrity or sporting success.

"This was not put in the 'too hard basket', they wanted to charge him, they just didn't have enough to charge him," the source said.

Police would not comment on the case while it was still before the courts.

A spokesperson said even if a matter was not before the courts, police would never confirm if specific individuals were under investigation or had been in the past.