A search has begun for a 36-year-old man who failed to return from a tramp in the Ashburton Lakes area.

Timothy Clements, of Rangiora, was dropped off at the start of the Te Aroha Track on Double Hill Run Rd on May 18.

He was due to get picked up at Lake Emily, south of Mt Hutt, on Monday morning, 20 May, but did not arrive.

Police were notified that Timothy was missing around 4.45pm on Monday.

Currently 25 LandSAR volunteers are searching in the area, including two LandSAR dog handlers and a helicopter.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was on the track over the weekend

or anyone who may have seen Timothy at all.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105, referencing 190522/8605.