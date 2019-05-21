EDITORIAL:

The steady stream of mental health-related stories in recent years has become a tsunami. It appears that stress, anxiety, addiction, depression, despair and suicide are affecting ever-increasing numbers of New Zealanders, and our statistics paint a dismal picture compared with most countries whose values and standards of living we like to align ourselves with.

Of huge concern is the fact many people suffering from, or trying to helping those with, mental health issues feel their needs are going unmet.

How did we get here? In "Godzone"? What has wreaked such damage? Is it the legacy of our colonial past? Our staunch settler mentality? Our macho and dismissive "she'll be right" attitudes? Our ready access to drugs and alcohol? The rise of an often "unsocial" media? Are we more exposed to grief and trauma? Less resilient? Do we have unrealistic expectations about what life/work/family/relationships should deliver? Do we put unrealistic demands on our children? Are poverty and homelessness making it harder for many people to build the basic foundations for a decent life? Is it harder for us just to survive, let alone thrive?

The answers are bound to be some or all of the above, and more besides. They may be more nuanced. Perhaps, positively, the issues are not getting worse - but we are getting better at bringing them into the light.

Health Minister David Clark and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are expected to announce the Government's response to the mental health inquiry soon. Photo / File

The new coalition Government has certainly put a much-needed spotlight on the area, commissioning an urgent multi-million dollar Government Inquiry to Mental Health and Addiction - which aimed to "identify unmet needs", "develop recommendations for a better mental health and addiction system" and "set the direction for action" for the next five to 10 years.



The report - the most comprehensive into the area since the 1996 Mason report - was released at the end of last year, and the Government's response is imminent.

Mental health and wellbeing will be a priority for Budget spending by the Government this year, and a key plank of the reforms is expected to be the re-establishment of a revamped Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission. (The previous stand-alone Mental Health Commission was disestablished by the former National government in 2012).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet representatives of mental health projects in Wellington last October as part of their royal tour. Photo / File

It is clear many are holding out hope for such a commission, and hoping the adoption of at least some of the other recommendations made by the inquiry panel will result in the "transformational" change promised and which those at the coalface say is so desperately needed.

That will not come cheaply or easily.

Scrutiny will be vital to ensure spending is well targeted and achieves measurable outcomes, that Māori and Pasifika and marginalised groups are appropriately and meaningfully catered for, and great care will also be needed to ensure further damage is not done to vulnerable people, and to those grieving the loss of their loved ones to a system that has been perceived as uncaring and that has already failed them.

Much rides on a new mental health direction, expected to be announced soon by the Government. Photo / Getty Images

So much rides on the upcoming announcement for so many. Then the real work must begin. And we must all do some of the lifting.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• KIDSLINE : 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (24/7)

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (24/7)

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (24/7)

• WHATSUP : 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• YOUTHLINE : 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.