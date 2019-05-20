Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is holding her weekly briefing to media following Cabinet today.

It is her first since returning from her trip to Paris for the Christchurch Call summit in which leaders and tech companies discussed extremism on social media platforms.

Ardern was also in Singapore last week to further relations between the two countries in areas including trade and defence.

She is expected to be asked about a possible re-entry to Pike River Mine tomorrow.

Ardern is also expected to discuss further the Government's announcement it will spend $320 million over four years on preventing family and sexual violence.

The Government's response to the mental health inquiry and a possible tightening of rules around national superannuation eligibility for immigrants, are also likely to be discussed.