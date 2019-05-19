Kirsty Parsons' laugh filled the office.

The bright and bubbly 26-year-old's death in a double-fatal crash near Hastings has left a gaping hole at Tumu ITM Hastings that her colleagues say will never be replaced.

Parsons was killed in a two-car crash on Friday, May 10, as she drove home on Taihape Rd, Omahu, near Hastings.

The driver of the other vehicle, Wiremu John Armitage, 31, also lost his life in the collision.

"It was a huge shock to us. You work with her for nine hours a day and then suddenly she's gone," Tumu ITM admin supervisor Rae Faloon said.

"It's just not so easy.

"She was a very special young person. A huge member of our team."

Parsons formed a strong bond with three of her colleagues in particular, Faloon said.

"Those four girls together were a lot of fun. I would like to say they were mischievous but they had an awful lot of fun together and made work a fun place to be and a place where you wanted to come and see your friends and work colleagues."

Wiremu John Armitage, pictured with his family, was also killed in the crash near Hastings. Photo / Givealittle

Parsons had a very caring nature, Faloon says. Every day that was possible she would leave work to have lunch with her mum.

"She had lots of nieces and nephews that she absolutely spoilt rotten and was always sharing photos off her cellphone.

"She was a very social girl - wanting to be with people, making sure everyone's okay and very close with her family."

She recalls Kirsty as being her "usual happy self" that day.

They had been discussing the layout of their new office; where their desks and bookshelves were going to go.

But the excitement associated with moving has quickly disappeared for Parsons' workmates in the days following her death, Faloon said.

"She left just a little bit earlier because she was driving up to her boyfriend's parents farm and she liked to get up there before it was dark, because she was feeding the dogs."

Parsons had worked in the Accounts and Administrations office at the Hastings store since early 2017.

Kirsty Parsons, killed in a double-fatal car crash near Hastings, was a much-loved staff member of Tumu ITM, Hastings. Photo / File

Prior to that, she had been with Tumu ITM Havelock North from 2013 to 2016.

In honour of her life, the Hastings branch closed its doors for several hours on Thursday to allow those she had touched to pay their respects at her funeral.

More than half of those who work at the Havelock North store attended. So too did staff from Napier, and various directors and store managers.

Tumu ITM Hastings store manager Al Robson said "it wasn't a difficult decision to close for Kirsty on Thursday.

"We knew it was important to give everyone the opportunity to pay their respects to a valued and loved work colleague and friend. Kirsty was very much part of the Tumu Team and will be dearly missed."