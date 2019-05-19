At least 500 people have turned out to a beach protest in Tauranga against plastic used by the growing Eastern Bay of Plenty water bottling industry.

The protest, organised by Greater Tauranga and Why Waste, was being held at Omanu Beach today.

Protesters made a mound of empty plastic bottles in the sand.

They planned to have 2400 bottles, the number of bottles protest organisers said the Cresswell NZ operation in Otakiri would be able to produce every minute if allowed to expand - a number that would be compounded if a proposal for two new bottling plants in Murupara came to fruition.

Cresswell NZ disputed the 2400 figure earlier this week, saying it expected the plant would actually produce around 1800 bottles of water a minute.

Managing director Michael Gleissner said the bottles would either be glass, made from recycled plastic or made from recyclable plastic.

Children and young people joined the protest today, some holding signs such as "sense not dollars" and "protect my future".

Zack Robinson, 7, in the mound of plastic bottles protesters created at Omanu beach today. Photo / George Novak

Ohauiti couple Serge and Dunja Balmer and their children were among the group.

Serge, who did not give his surname, said he was shocked when he first read about the granting of resource consent a couple of months ago.

"Given the size of our waste mountain, which we can't even deal with now, this just does not make sense. It's illogical and absolutely wrong, and we have to stop it from going ahead."

Cresswell NZ has resource consent from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to expand the existing Otakiri plant.

Local group, Sustainable Otakiri, will challenge that consent in the Environment Court next week. The protest was timed to support that effort.

The bottles were expected to be collected after the protest.