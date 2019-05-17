An independent review of Auckland's He Puna Waiora mental health inpatient unit will be carried out after the deaths of two patients this week.

Acting director of Waitematā DHB's Mental Health Services Kevin Cleary said the DHB extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the patients.

"These families have entrusted their loved ones to our care and it is important that they have answers about any factors contributing to their deaths," Cleary said.

"We believe tragic events like this should never happen in an inpatient unit and we have quickly moved to commission this external review," he said in a statement.

The review would focus on how He Puna Waiora was functioning clinically, its governance and any issues relating to the facility itself.

"Maintaining a high level of public confidence in our care and in our facilities is crucial. We believe this review will identify any factors so we can minimise risks for patients in the future," Cleary said.

The DHB had contacted the families of both patients to advise them of the review.

Health Minister David Clark extended his heartfelt sympathies to both families.

"It is important that tragedies such as these are thoroughly investigated. I welcome the DHB's decision to launch an independent expert review. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.