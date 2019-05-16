A young person has been found dead at Katikati College.

A police spokeswoman said they were attending the death of a young person on the grounds of KatiKati College overnight.

At this stage the death was not being treated as suspicious and the school has been closed for the day.

Katikati College students were told to stay home today, following the incident at the school.

Advertisement

A Facebook post from the school said students were to stay at home if they were not on their way to school and students who did arrive would be supervised in the primary school hall.

More to come.

IMPORTANT: School will be closed today. Please keep students at home if they are not on their way yet. All students... Posted by Katikati College on Thursday, 16 May 2019

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202