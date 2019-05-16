Emergency services are attending Saint Kentigern Girls' School in Remuera after a car crashed into the school's fence.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police and St John were all on the scene on Remuera Rd in Auckland after the incident just before 2pm.

The remains of a wall after the car crashed into it. Photo / Supplied

A section of brick fence was left crumbled after the collision with debris across the footpath and into the garden away from the road.

Emergency services shielded the public away from the scene while firefighters put up cordon tape around the crash.

Emergency services assist the driver of the vehicle. Photo / Supplied

An ambulance, fire engine and tow truck were pictured at the scene with one man being cared for by St John staff.

A police spokesman said there had been no reports of any serious injuries in the crash.