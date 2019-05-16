Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's what needs to come next, after the Christchurch Call to Action summit in Paris. Hosted by Frances Cook.

The world was shocked when a gunman went on a rampage in Christchurch, weaponising social media to livestream gunning down innocent people.

Now world powers are deciding what to do about it, with the Christchurch Call summit, which has just been held in Paris.

Seventeen countries, the European Commission, and eight major tech companies have signed up to a widespread agreement to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

But the accord is voluntary, and in another blow to the strength of the agreement, the United States has opted out.

The question now is what more can be done, who should do it, and what further threats are lurking in the shadows of the internet.

So for the latest Front Page podcast I talked to Catalyst IT managing director Don Christie.

