An Auckland restaurateur will be appealing an order by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to pay $5000 for compliance failings.

Ravi Singh, managing director of the Raviz Group of restaurants, was found by the authority to have failed in complying with Labour Inspectorate instructions relating to records keeping and paying holiday entitlement to staff.

The restaurant concerned was trading as Raviz in Botany, but had been sold to another owner.

Singh denied any wrong doing and claimed "this is a clear case of a good and fair employer being punished".

"I have provided each and every record, and even invited (the labour inspector) into my office to see that the systems are in place," Singh said.

"The first results from the ERA were pretty much on our side."

Singh said he was then asked for full audit reports for 22 staff, but the labour inspector found issue only with one.

"The said 11 holiday payments have not been made, which I dispute, and I am going to appeal on this judgement."

Singh claimed the employee had only worked on five public holidays and had fully been paid.

Raviz specialises in Northern Indian cuisine and was popular for its butter chicken, beef vindaloo and naan.

Singh, who is currently in India, also operates another restaurant on Hobson St in central Auckland under the same name.

The Inspectorate had found the Botany restaurant business had failed to provide accurate pay and leave records, and that it also did not pay time-and-a-half to a staff who worked on 11 public holidays.

Singh was issued an improvement notice to audit payments, but the Inspectorate said he failed to demonstrate that all the necessary payments had been made or that compliance had been achieved.

The ERA ordered Singh to pay $5000 for the failings.

Labour Inspectorate Regional Manager David Milne said the case demonstrated that employers could not escape responsibility by on-selling their business.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment also urged those with concerns about their employment situation to call 0800 209 020.