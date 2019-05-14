United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared a warm handshake with leaders of the Muslim community as he visited Christchurch's Al Noor mosque.

Arriving at 11am, Guterres laid a large bunch of flowers among the other floral tributes still decorating a small garden at the front of the mosque before being welcomed by Imam Gamal Fouda and Muslim Association of Canterbury president Shagaf Khan.

After being introduced to a small number of survivors of the March 15 terror attacks he was led into the mosque's main prayer room to talk with leaders about the atrocity and its impact on the community.

Guterres was accompanied by Climate Change Secretary James Shaw, who with the secretary-general will attend environmental talks later on Tuesday with Ngai Tahu.

He will also visit Linwood Mosque and will meet Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel later, before flying to Fiji to attend the Pacific Islands forum this week.

The secretary-general carries out "visits of solidarity" each year during Ramadan, going to Mali last year and Afghanistan in 2017.

Later today, the UN chief will attend a climate change and agriculture event hosted by local iwi, Ngāi Tahu.