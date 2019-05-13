Police are working to establish whether a Papatoetoe dispute where a firearm was spotted is related to a man being treated in hospital with suspected gunshot wounds.

The first incident took place around 3.40pm on Grayson Ave, Papatoetoe, with police receiving reports a firearm was seen during a fight between two people.

A spokeswoman for the police said officers attended the area of the Grayson Ave incident and are making inquiries.

Police also responded to a report of a man presenting at Middlemore Hospital with suspected gunshot wounds around 20 minutes following the Grayson Ave incident.

"Police are currently working to establish the circumstances of his injuries and whether or not the two incidents are linked," the spokeswoman said.

The man with suspected gunshot wounds was in a critical condition, she added.