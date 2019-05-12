A man rammed a police car in a desperate bid to escape after ram-raiding two Napier stores in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At about 1am two businesses, understood to be Kathmandu and Vodafone in Napier CBD, were burgled.

Senior Sergeant Neale Saunders said three similar incidents occurred last week where a vehicle was used to gain entry into three commercial premises in Napier, with police believing all incidents are all linked.

"Early this morning the offender has reversed his white Toyota sedan into the doors of a store on the corner of Dickens and Hastings Streets. He has done the same thing at another store on Dickens Street.

Police were quickly on scene and attempted to stop the Toyota."

Saunders said the driver failed to stop, hitting one of the Police cars – almost identical circumstances to the incidents the week before.

"A short pursuit was called off quickly due the offender's manner of driving."

A review of the CCTV footage has identified the vehicle as a Toyota Carina, registration ALZ163, which was stolen earlier.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender and we ask that anyone with information get in contact with Police.

"This offender needs to be apprehended before his reckless behaviour hurts an innocent member of the public, and we urge anyone with information to contact Police on (06) 831 0700."

A Napier Vodafone staff member declined to comment to Hawke's Bay Today.