Multiple fire crews are responding to a timber-yard fire in Mount Maunganui which is reported to be well involved this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a 111 report came in just after 9am that a timber yard on Waimarie St is well involved in fire.

Several fire brigades responding to huge blaze at timber yard in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

Several fire brigades were responding, including crews from the Tauranga and Mount Maunganui stations, he said.

Multiple fire crews attending huge blaze in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said Waimarie St was closed and the fire appeared to be large.

Police have released a statement warning people about significant amounts of smoke in the area, especially near Hewlett's Rd and for motorists to exercise caution and be aware of potential delays.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said 13 appliances were on scene dealing with a building 100m x 100m well involved in fire.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to extinguish the fire.

More to come.