Tributes are continuing to flow for actor Pua Magasiva after his sudden death in Wellington this weekend.

The 38-year-old former Shortland Street star died suddenly overnight Friday during a visit to Wellington, where much of his family live.

His wife Lizz is understood to have been in the capital with him.

Magasiva had been on a night out with friends at a bar in the Inter-Continental hotel in the capital's CBD shortly before 7pm.

He was welcoming to both staff and other bar-goers.

Police are investigating his death and it will be referred to the Coroner.

This morning Monty Betham posted a tribute to his friend on Instagram.

Betham was working with Magasiva at his boxing gym in the months leading up to his death.

The pair often posted photographs of them working out together on social media.

Betham said he was on his way to the gym when he heard about Magasiva's death.

"Uso, I was just about to enter our happy place yesterday when I heard the news," he wrote in an Instagram caption.

"I threw a few for you my man.

"It's in the square office where I finally got to know the talent, the shining light ... on screen, on air and in person who always left an impression on me.

"Although brief I feel grateful I got the opportunity."

Sione's Wedding co-star Madeleine Sami said: "Heartbroken. All my love to the Magasivas for the loss of your beautiful boy Pua. "

Magasiva's niece also posted a tribute.

"You have gone too soon," she said on Facebook.

"May your soul rest In peace and know that we are thinking of you and praying for you."

Born in Apia, Samoa, Magasiva moved to New Zealand aged just 2, was raised in Wellington and attended St Patrick's College.

Pua Magasiva died in Wellington at the weekend. Photo / Instagram

Magasiva had played the much-loved role of nurse Vinnie Kruse on Shortland Street between 2003-06 and then 2011-18.

Former co-star Ido Drent shared his memory of the late actor.

"You had this unique ability to make whoever you were talking to, feel like they were the only person in the room," he posted online.

"You lit up every room you entered with your kind, joyful and generous spirit.

"You had a wonderful heart. It was an honour to know and work with you."

Magasiva was also known internationally for his role in Power Rangers Ninja Storm.

The first Samoan Power Ranger, Magasiva was said to have "helped usher in a new age of Power Rangers" under the Disney label in 2003.

Many former cast members and crew from the movie responded to news of his death.

"Unbelievably sad to hear the news," said Jason Chan - who played Cam the Samurai Green Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Storm.

"Our dear friend, fellow actor in Ninja Storm was such a ball of energy, so full of life and inspired all arund him to live to the fullest.

"I will always remember his smiles, giggling, deep laughter in all circumstances. RIP Pua Magasiva you will be dearly missed."

Glen McMillan, the Yellow Ranger, posted behind the scenes photos of Magasiva on Instagram.

"My heart aches for our beloved Pua," he wrote.

"Always fun, full of energy, lifted up those around him…I'll always remember you this way. Rest easy brother."

Executive producer Douglas Sloan took to Twitter to post his condolences.

"I am devastated," he said.

"Pua was a kind, loving, beautiful man with the heart of a lion and the joy of a puppy.

"I loved the guy. Please say a prayer for his family tonight. RIP mate."

"Crimson Ranger" Adam Tuominen also posted a behind the scenes photograph.

"This photo captures the kind of person Pua was – funny, energetic, always making people laugh," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm devastated to have lost a friend and member of our Ninja Storm family. You were one of a kind bro, will miss you always."

Alongside acting, Magasiva was also a well-known breakfast radio personality.

He co-hosted the breakfast show on Flava, a radio station owned by NZME, but left the show last year.

NZME is the publisher of the Herald.

"It is with deep sadness that the NZME family has today been told of the sudden death of Pua Magasiva," said NZME chief executive Michael Boggs yesterday.

Best friends Pua Magasiva and Sela Alo co-hosted the breakfast show on NZME's Flava radio station.Photo / Babiche Martens

"At this incredibly difficult time our thoughts, prayers and condolences go to Pua's family, friends and his many colleagues.

"For us at NZME, Pua was a loved member of our radio team at Flava.

"We've been in touch with Pua's former work mates and are offering them support."

Magasiva also had roles in the Power Rangers television series, Sione's Wedding and Outrageous Fortune.

HIs family, including actor brother Robbie Magasiva and twin brother Tanu, are yet to comment on the death.

