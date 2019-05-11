Police are appealing anyone who may have witnessed a serious incident in Whakatāne which left a man critically injured to come forward.

A police communication spokesperson said a 41-year-old man presented to Whakatāne Hospital with serious injuries about 8.30pm on Friday night,

Following surgery, the injured man was flown to Waikato Hospital on Saturday afternoon, where he remained in a critical condition last night, the police spokesperson said.

Police believe the incident happened on Hotene St, Whakatāne.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said Whakatāne Hospital was put in lockdown overnight on Friday as result of this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything on the street on Friday night are asked to call Whakatāne police on 07 308 5255.