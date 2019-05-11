Friends of an Auckland man killed in Fiji have spoken of a man with the "biggest heart" as well as being "funny as hell".

Ashkan Farsani, known by friends as Ash, was found dumped in front of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on May 9, leaving family and friends devastated and flabbergasted.

The Mt Roskill businessman had suffered stab wounds.

Fiji police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the case was being treated as a murder.

Two men had handed themselves in at the Nabua Police station and were now in custody.

Good friend Jason Ekeroma described Farsani as having "the biggest heart for his family and friends", especially for his 3-year-old son Cyrus.

He said his mate grew up in Mt Roskill and played rugby league for the Marist Saints.

He studied to become a dentist in Dunedin before becoming interested in selling taro and starting a business in Fiji.

"He always had a business sense. Ash always had love for everyone, was always there when we needed him. You know you'll count on him being there, that's a fact.

"Intelligent and funny as hell, he was never one to back down from a challenge. Those who know him know that."

Ekeroma said Farsani would be dearly missed by many.

"He didn't deserve to die this way."

Ashkan Farsani, left, was well regarded as a boxer. Photo / Supplied

He said had no idea what happened but believed the avid boxer would have fought back.

"Wrong place wrong time, I guess. My brother didn't deserve this not one bit.

"What I do know is he had hands and went down swinging."

Martin Ekeroma said he met Ash in Year 7 at Waikowhai Intermediate.

"He used to hold my books every day, he was a great friend. He loved his family and friends and especially his son Cyrus."

The big George Michael fan also played league through the grades at Marist - even if he did spend a lot of time on the bench.

"But he was always willing to bring the waters on for the boys. He was a great team player. He will be missed by many because he is an all-round top bloke."