An Auckland man has reportedly been murdered in Fiji, and his body dumped in front of a hospital.

Fiji police confirmed to Stuff Ashkan Farsani, a businessman from Mount Roskill, was found lying near the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on May 9.

Farsani had stab wounds when he was discovered.

Medical workers' attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Fiji police media spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the case was being treated as an alleged murder.

Farsani was reportedly seen being dropped off at the hospital in a silver Prius. The car was later found abandoned in Tacirua, east of Suva.

Naisoro said the two men handed themselves in at the Nabua Police station. Both men were now in custody in relation to the event.

Stuff reported that Morris Ekeroma, a close family friend of Farsani's, said he was a loving father and husband.

He would be missed by many.

He had "the biggest heart", Ekeroma said.

"He loved his family and especially his son Cyrus."

Fiji police said the investigation was ongoing.

More information would be released soon.