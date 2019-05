Two people have died after a crash last night near Hastings, police say.

The two-car crash occurred on Taihape Rd at Omahu, 30 kilometres west of Hastings, about 10.20pm.

The road has since re-opened.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing, police say.

More than 150 people have died on New Zealand roads already this year, up from 137 at the same time last year, according to NZTA figures.