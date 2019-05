One person has died after a bus went off the road on State Highway 1 at Hikurangi, near Whangārei.

A Police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the incident near Piano Hill Rd around 4.30pm.

"There were no other vehicles involved," she said.

"Sadly, one person had died at the scene."

At this stage, there were no road closures.

The Transport Agency asked that motorists pass the incident with cares, and expect delays.