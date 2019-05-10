Thousands of dollars of scorched almonds stolen from a foodbank have been found just in time for Mother's Day.

Counties Manukau Police Sergeant Dave Grant said $12,000 worth of chocolates donated to the South Auckland Christian Foodbank were stolen from a property in Papatoetoe on Wednesday night, along with a trailer.

The hundreds of boxes of chocolate nuts were to be put in food parcels as a treat and given to families in need.

The theft was reported to police yesterday and an anonymous tip led officers to an address in Manurewa.

Most of the boxes of almonds had been recovered, along with the trailer and a stolen car.

The goods were expected to be handed back to the chief executive of the foodbank later this evening.

Grant said it would be a sweet moment giving the treats back to the charity.

"It's great we were able to help this charity get the goods back so they can continue to help people and communities in need.

"It's a great result and very rewarding to be able to get back the goods and give them back to the foodbank."



A man, who had a warrant to arrest for an unrelated matter, was taken in custody. He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.