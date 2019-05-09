A 39-year-old man is due in court today following a fatal fight in Porirua's CBD.

A man was found critically injured yesterday just after 5.30pm following the incident, which witnesses say happened at the skate park near Te Rauparaha Arena.

He died at the scene.

Police arrested the 39-year-old last night and charged him with assault.

Porirua's Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford says many people will be affected by what's happened.

"Everyone in Porirua knows someone who knows someone, it's a small town, so we will be affected"

She says residents shouldn't be concerned Porirua isn't a safe place.

"Automatically people start to think it's not a safe place, let's be clear these sorts of things happen all over the country and we do need to make sure our people feel safe everywhere"