A woman has died after a quad bike rolled at a farm in the Catlins this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said firefighters, police and paramedics rushed to the farm about 3:50pm on Greenfield Rd, near Coleman Rd in the Chaslands area.

It was initially reported that one person was injured in the incident.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said the crew from the Tokanui Volunteer Fire Brigade and the Papatowai Volunteer Rural Fire Force were on scene to assist police.

Advertisement

Worksafe has been advised and the death will be referred to the coroner.