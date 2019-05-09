Motorists heading away from Auckland city on the Southern Motorway should expect delays following a serious crash between a motorcycle and a truck after the Market Rd off-ramp.

The motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries and is being taken to

hospital.

The crash took place only about 3km away from where a man died earlier today when he fell from a moving vehicle on the motorway.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will attend the scene.

Advertisement

Emergency services at the scene were using a blue tarpaulin to cover up part of the scene from onlookers on the Market Rd bridge, overpassing the motorway, a commuter David, who did not wish to give his surname, said.

David didn't see the crash. But the wreckage did not show signs of the motorbike having been run over or dragged along the road by the truck, he said.

Motorway traffic was down to one lane and heavily backed up, he said.

At this stage two south-bound lanes are currently open, however it is likely

that further lanes will be closed, police said.

The centre and right lane of the motorway are currently blocked following the crash, forcing heavy congestion in the area.

There's more pain for motorists this evening after a crash near the Market Road off-ramp on the Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Traffic is heavy for citybound on the Southern Motorway too, particularly between Princes St and Market Rd.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy between the Harbour Bridge and Upper Harbour Highway for northbound motorists.

Citybound traffic is heavy at Greville Rd and again between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

The Northwestern Motorway has heavy traffic between the city and Lincoln Rd for westbound motorists. Citybound traffic is heavy at Royal Rd.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Puhinui Rd and Coronation Rd, again at Neilson St for northbound motorists.

Southbound traffic is heavy between Rimu Rd and the Portage Rd overbridge.

UPDATE 5.05PM

Traffic is starting to build due to a serious crash after the #SH1 Market Road off-ramp. Please consider using an alternative route or delay your travel if possible. ^MF https://t.co/XKMpT3gM8N — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 9, 2019

Meanwhile, a trespasser has caused headaches for commuters on Auckland's trains this afternoon after the person blocked the lines at Newmarket.

The Western and Southern train lines which run through Newmarket were impacted by the trespasser.

However, the lines have since reopened after the trespasser was removed but it took services nearly an hour for the lines to be cleared.

Auckland Transport wanted to thank commuters for their patience as the trespasser was removed.



Elsewhere, a breakdown blocking the left lane before the Papakura off-ramp on the Southern Motorway heading southbound.