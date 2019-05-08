All city-bound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway have been closed following an accident at Ellerslie.
The police helicopter has landed on the motorway as part of the emergency response.
A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to reports of a crash on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie.
Three lanes were blocked between the Panmure-Ellerslie Highway off-ramp and Greenlane on-ramp.
Police received reports of the incident about 11.17am.
Meanwhile, a truck incident is also causing delays on the Southwestern Motorway.
A trailer has come off a truck, blocking a middle lane.