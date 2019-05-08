All city-bound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway have been closed following an accident at Ellerslie.

The police helicopter has landed on the motorway as part of the emergency response.

The police helicopter at the scene. Photo / John O'Leary

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to reports of a crash on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie.

Three lanes were blocked between the Panmure-Ellerslie Highway off-ramp and Greenlane on-ramp.

Police received reports of the incident about 11.17am.

Police helicopter in the motorway... what's going on? Posted by Merella Borromeo on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

Meanwhile, a truck incident is also causing delays on the Southwestern Motorway.

A trailer has come off a truck, blocking a middle lane.