One person is trapped in their vehicle after a two-car crash in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great South Rd and Taka St in Takanini just before 10pm.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

Meanwhile, two cars collided on State Highway 1 around 10pm near Okaihau, just north of Kaikohe in Northland.

The collision was near the intersection of Old Valley Rd and SH1 and there are reports of people injured in both vehicles.

However, a police spokesperson was unable to confirm the severity of their injuries or how many people were involved.