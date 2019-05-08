A helicopter that landed on Auckland Domain this evening while a second hovered above for about 15 minutes before leaving were involved in a military training exercise.

Residents were bewildered by the choppers' presence and one bystander told the Herald a gurney was taken to and from a helicopter on the ground.

However, a statement from the Defence Force (NZDF) confirmed they were a part of a training exercise including members of the United States military.

"The NZDF and a United States Army Aviation Regiment will conduct joint exercise in Auckland and Waiouru from 8 to 23 May," the statement said.

Advertisement

"The exercise will involve a large number of military personnel, including special forces from both countries, as well as aircraft.

"Its purpose is to practise counter-terrorism integration techniques between the two countries."

The exercises would run day and night and involve aircraft and live firing within the Kaipara Air Weapons Range.

As well as central Auckland, elements of the training will be carried out in Whenuapai, Kaipara, Papakura and Waiouru.

Herald readers believe the helicopter pictured is a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, a model used throughout the United States military.

The NZDF said the New Zealand and United States armies have trained together several times in the past.

"The exercise has been planned since 2018 and is not in response to the recent events in Christchurch.

"Members of the public may see personnel conducting military activities from helicopters in exercise areas.



"There is no need for the public to be concerned if they see military action in Auckland over this period."

A woman who saw the helicopters in the Auckland Domain said one landed on the main cricket field, near the historic wooden grandstand.

She said a gurney was taken to and from the helicopter but it did not appear anyone - or anything - was on it.

Meanwhile, the second helicopter swooped around the Domain.

"It was so low on its first cross that our house shook," said one resident.

Another bewildered resident said he saw the helicopters land on the Domain about 8pm before they took off around 10 to 15 minutes later.

A spokesman for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said it was not involved.

A spokeswoman for St John said they also were not involved and a police spokeswoman said she was unaware of any incidents involving helicopters and the Domain.