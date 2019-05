Emergency services have closed a section of West Coast Rd after power lines collapsed following a crash this afternoon.

Auckland Transport alerted the incident on Twitter at 3.10pm and said a section of the road is currently blocked.

Motorists in the area are being asked to follow the directions of emergency services on the scene.

Elsewhere, a crash which was blocking lanes of Whangaparaoa Rd near Dobell Rd has been cleared and the road reopened.

Advertisement