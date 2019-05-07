This week the continuing debate on free speech versus hate speech rolls on.

Across the Tasman, the Green Party leader wants to codify hate speech and ban some very popular conservative media voices.

Meanwhile back in NZ, the Justice Minister is heading in the same, wrong direction.

Both display ignorance and arrogance.

Auckland's City Rail Link has been exposed as a scam on ratepayers. Along with Auckland Transport and the hapless majority of councillors.

Historian and one time Cabinet Minister Michael Bassett discusses politics in his astute and inimitable style.

