The Māori King was among hundreds of mourners who arrived at a Rotorua marae this morning to farewell and pay respects to Māori academic expert Professor Wharehuia Milroy CNZM QSO.

Professor Milroy, described as a "once in a generation leader", died on Tuesday aged 82 following an illness.

The Tūhoe leader had spent much of the past decade living in Ngongotahā.

His tangi is being held at Mataatua Marae in Rotorua and this morning about 400 Tainui representatives were welcomed on to the marae. Among them was Māori King Tuheitia.

Advertisement

Giving his standing nationwide, it is expected up to 4000 people will go through Mataatua Marae in the coming days before his funeral service on Friday.

Professor Milroy was brought up in Ruatoki, went to school at Rotorua Boys' High School before gaining University Entrance, the first in the Ruatoki Valley to achieve that.

He went on to becomae a scholar and knowledge keeper of all things Māori.

Professor Te Wharehuia Milroy. Photo / Supplied

Professor Milroy is a former Waikato University professor, former trustee of the National Kōhanga Reo, a member of the Waitangi Tribunal and, together with Sir Timoti Karetu, he set up the National Institute of Māori Language, Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo.

In the 2003 Queen's Birthday Honours, Milroy was appointed a Companion of the Queen's Service Order for public services. In 2009, he was a recipient of the Māori Creative New Zealand Te Waka Toi award.

He also spearheaded Tūhoe's Treaty of Waitangi claim.

The tangihanga of Wharehuia Milroy at Mataatua Marae in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

Milroy was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Māori language, in the 2012 New Year Honours.

Professor Milroy wanted to be buried at Rotorua's Kauae Cemetery as his late wife Niwa (Ngati Whakaue, Ngāti Kahungunu) is buried there.

Together they had nine children including Judge Stephanie Milroy of the Māori Land Court.

Māori language expert and presenter Scotty Morrison from Rotorua said Professor Milroy was like the "Morpheus of Māoridom."

Morrison said he was a humble man who was an oracle on not just Māori knowledge but life in general.

"A lot of people would go to him for advice not just about Māori protocol but how to live your life. HIs understeanding of humanity is a raeson why he was a once in a generation leader and person."

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta, also joined Kiingitanga followers at Mataatua Marae today.

"Wharehuia was a prominent champion of te reo Māori for a number of decades and was highly regarded nationally by whānau, hapū and iwi," Mahuta said.

"Wharehuia lived in the Waikato for many years with his late wife Niwa and children. He had a gentle, humble and humorous personality and was generous with the knowledge he possessed about te Ao Maori.

"He will be remembered as a bastion of te reo and a great exponent of his Ngai Tuhoe reo and tikanga.

"We acknowledge his life work and in particular the generosity of his family who enabled Wharehuia to make a legacy contribution to language revitalisation. Their loss is felt by many and we offer our deepest sympathy at this time," Mahuta said.