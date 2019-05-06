Auckland's Housing NZ and Public Trust offices are in lockdown after a threat was made.

The Greenlane building shared by the government agencies went into lockdown after a threat was made at the Public Trust office, a Housing NZ spokesman said.

"We're following the lockdown procedure so staff are staying where they are, the building is on secure access only, no one is coming or going from their floor at the moment," he said.

"So they are basically staying clear of the area under threat."

Advertisement

Police are yet to release information about the incident.