A crash on State highway 1 between a logging truck and a car has partially blocked the road.

The crash happened just before 9am and fortunately no one was seriously injured.

Police have put in traffic control and are allowing heavy trucks to remain on SH1 but light vehicles are using Ruapekapeka Rd as a detour.

It's believed the truck was southbound and the car was travelling in the opposite direction.

Specialist equipment would needed at the scene to remove the truck and trailer unit.