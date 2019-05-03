Fog restrictions at Auckland Airport this morning have cancelled approximately 20 domestic flights.

A further 11 domestic regional flights have been delayed due to the fog, however international flights have not been affected.

The fog restrictions at Auckland Airport set in just before 2am today.

Auckland's main domestic flight routes to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

Advertisement

MetService reported the fog will clear during the morning for Auckland, but parts of the Waikato will stay in the murk until this afternoon.

Passengers have been advised to check Auckland Airport's website www.aucklandairport.co.nz or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

WeatherWatch forecast the foggy conditions, across much of the upper North Island, are due to a centre of high pressure that crossed the country overnight.

This high pressure will bring with it light winds and a slightly more humid airflow.

A woman driving from west Auckland to the city on the Northwestern Motorway said she could barely see a metre in front of her car.

"It looked like a ghost town. It was pretty dangerous. I really had to reduce my speed or risk a crash," she said.

Signs along the motorway warned motorists to take care.

Despite the fog in Auckland, it is set to become a relatively warm and fine day, with a high of 21 degrees set for around 2pm.

There are light winds forcast for later today.